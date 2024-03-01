Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 105,926 shares of company stock worth $1,054,670 over the last ninety days. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enfusion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enfusion by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 53,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after buying an additional 113,704 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after buying an additional 724,502 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

