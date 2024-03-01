Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 174.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $59.81 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

