Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 171,958 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 171,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.9 %

XRAY stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.