Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,532 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 61.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Garmin by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.