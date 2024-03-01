Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,390 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Timken worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth about $306,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth about $3,382,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 49.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.99 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

