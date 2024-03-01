Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $452,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on FR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.