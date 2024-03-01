Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,557 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of NewMarket worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NewMarket alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $641.50 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $334.88 and a 1-year high of $642.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.74 and a 200-day moving average of $518.14.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.