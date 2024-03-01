Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 555,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 430,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

