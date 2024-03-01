Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after buying an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,053 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,788,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,208,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

