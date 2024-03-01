Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.62 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $114.63 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

