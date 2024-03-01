Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Badger Meter worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMI opened at $158.71 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

