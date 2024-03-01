Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 4,401 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DORM opened at $94.22 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

