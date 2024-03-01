Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $330,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.