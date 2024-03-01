Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $305,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Carter’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

