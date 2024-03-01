Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 145.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

