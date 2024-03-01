Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $331,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,342 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,560,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

