Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

