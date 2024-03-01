Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75.

On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00.

Confluent Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after buying an additional 647,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Confluent by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,994,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,878,000 after buying an additional 3,870,881 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

