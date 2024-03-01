Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ESS stock opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average of $227.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,685,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,959,000 after buying an additional 162,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

