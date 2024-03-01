Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

