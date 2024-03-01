Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.89. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
Eutelsat Group Trading Down 16.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.