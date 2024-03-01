Evercore ISI Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $6.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

agilon health Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. agilon health has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

