Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.59. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 40,181 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

