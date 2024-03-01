Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.59. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 40,181 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Evoke Pharma Trading Up 6.8 %
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
