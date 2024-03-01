F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.