Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,138,000 after buying an additional 247,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after acquiring an additional 274,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

