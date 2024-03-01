Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,366 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ferroglobe worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $852.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.07. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

