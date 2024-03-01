First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $53.00 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

