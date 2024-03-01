First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FLN stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
