First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6271 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Further Reading

