Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,089 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Five9 worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

