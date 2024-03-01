Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Trading Down 1.6 %

FLYW opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -315.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 2,255.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.