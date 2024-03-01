Fmr LLC Acquires 295,701 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.05% of Universal Logistics worth $53,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

ULH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $889.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

