Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,095 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.58% of Eastman Chemical worth $52,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 114,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EMN opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
