Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267,373 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco worth $51,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

