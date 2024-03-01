Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.49% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $62,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,260,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

