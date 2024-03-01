Fmr LLC Has $53.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $53,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

