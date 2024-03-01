Fmr LLC Increases Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,408 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Vita Coco worth $62,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.02.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.