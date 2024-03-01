Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,246 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.77% of Global-e Online worth $49,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth about $35,057,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 771,054 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.19. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

