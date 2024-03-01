Fmr LLC Purchases 1,183,909 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183,909 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.04% of AerSale worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AerSale by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AerSale by 51,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 713,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

