Fmr LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fmr LLC raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.87% of AeroVironment worth $54,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $126.79 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

