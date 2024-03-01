Fmr LLC Purchases 880,971 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,971 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.26% of SMART Global worth $53,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $34,634,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SMART Global by 46.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,918 shares during the period.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGH stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

