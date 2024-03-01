Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.02% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $49,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

BWMN opened at $32.57 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.12 million, a PE ratio of 325.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,002.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,477,395. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

