Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106,752 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.42% of Orion worth $54,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Orion alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 12.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.64. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OEC. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orion

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.