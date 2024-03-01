Fmr LLC Sells 125,035 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,035 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $49,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,533,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $254.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

