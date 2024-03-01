Fmr LLC Sells 145,658 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Alamos Gold worth $51,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.