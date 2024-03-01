Fmr LLC Sells 16,092 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $61,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $263.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

