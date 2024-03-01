Fmr LLC Sells 297,026 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 297,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Western Digital worth $50,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Trading Up 3.5 %

WDC opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

