Fmr LLC Sells 29,939 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,939 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.34% of Air Lease worth $58,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,494,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,910. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

