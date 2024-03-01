Fmr LLC Sells 325,398 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,398 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.92% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $50,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $106,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $331,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,824 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,400 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELVN opened at $15.97 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

