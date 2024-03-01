Fmr LLC Trims Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,823 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.29% of KE worth $56,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KE by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

